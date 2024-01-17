Filecoin Price Up 6% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.71 or 0.00013367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $165.47 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,975,910 coins and its circulating supply is 497,117,406 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

