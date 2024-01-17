Financial Comparison: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Keurig Dr Pepper 13.16% 9.76% 4.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westrock Coffee and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 3 5 0 2.63

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.00 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -12.81 Keurig Dr Pepper $14.06 billion 3.17 $1.44 billion $1.38 23.07

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Westrock Coffee on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee. This segment sells its brewers through third-party distributors and retail partners, as well as through its website at keurig.com. The Packaged Beverages segment engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaged beverages of company's brands; contract manufacturing of various private label and emerging brand beverages; and distribution of packaged beverages for partner brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Schweppes, Crush, A&W, Sunkist, 7UP, SunDrop, Squirt, Big Red, Hawaiian Punch, and RC Cola brands. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment manufactures and distributes carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, and vegetable juice products under the Peñafiel, Clamato, Squirt, Mott's, Dr Pepper, Crush, and Aguafiel brands. The company serves retailers, bottlers and distributors, restaurants, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.