Financial Life Advisors Buys 584 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $171.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,245. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

