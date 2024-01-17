Financial Life Advisors Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

