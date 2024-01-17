Financial Life Advisors Has $6.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

USMV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,971 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

