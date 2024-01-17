Financial Life Advisors Sells 5,692 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,475,733 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

