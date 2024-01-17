Financial Review: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) vs. Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Shore Community Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Comerica alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.74 billion 1.88 $1.15 billion $8.82 6.04 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 23.12% 23.66% 1.35% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Comerica and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.9% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comerica and Shore Community Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 2 8 10 0 2.40 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica currently has a consensus price target of $54.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Summary

Comerica beats Shore Community Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services; and sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Shore Community Bank

(Get Free Report)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.