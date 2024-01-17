Financial Review: Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI) versus Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infrared Cameras and Nova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nova has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given Nova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nova is more favorable than Infrared Cameras.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A Nova $570.73 million 6.71 $140.21 million $4.22 31.66

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Nova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Volatility & Risk

Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Nova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77% Nova 25.11% 21.60% 13.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nova beats Infrared Cameras on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrared Cameras

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

