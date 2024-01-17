First Bancshares (FBMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, analysts expect First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bancshares stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

