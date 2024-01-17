First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

