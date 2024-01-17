First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $259,072 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

