First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The firm had revenue of C$168.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

