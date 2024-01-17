First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $47.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $189.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCNCA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.0 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,379.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,427.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,389.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,528.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.