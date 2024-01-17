First National (FXNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, January 18th.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. First National had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, analysts expect First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First National stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.55. First National has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First National by 251.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 167,034 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First National by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

