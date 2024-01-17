First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.0% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investors Research Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS remained flat at $80.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,567. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

