First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

