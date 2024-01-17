First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 244,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,431. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

