First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 147,593 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,495,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 328,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

