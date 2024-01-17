Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.00. 2,702,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

