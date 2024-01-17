Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives $145.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

