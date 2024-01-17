Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for 1.0% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.61. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

