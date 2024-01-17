FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $462.48 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.2882616 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,516.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

