FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.94

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 66567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,055,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,963 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,126,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after buying an additional 182,474 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 512,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

