Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,056,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 364,979 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.8% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 110,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.0% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.