Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

