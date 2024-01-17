Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortive Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.