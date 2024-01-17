Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires New Stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIRD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 6,902,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BIRD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 139,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

