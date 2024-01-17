Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires Shares of 1,591 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.27. 832,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,967. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

