Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.80. 50,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $219.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.