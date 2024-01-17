Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 22,033 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.1% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 191,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

