Fountainhead AM LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,025.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 387,034 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 166,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. 683,110 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

