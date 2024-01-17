Fountainhead AM LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,025.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 387,034 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 166,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. 683,110 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.