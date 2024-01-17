Fountainhead AM LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.26. 96,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,355. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $327.64 and a 52-week high of $487.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.52 and a 200-day moving average of $443.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

