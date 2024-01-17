Fountainhead AM LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 475,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,905. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

