Fountainhead AM LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,460.70. 1,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,599.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,688.34. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,151.16.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

