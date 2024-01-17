Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 821,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,086. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

