Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $15,849,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

