Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.59.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
