Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 525,704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

