FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.05. Approximately 49,341 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.97.
The company has a market cap of $342.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
