Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.