Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

