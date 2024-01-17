Fulton Financial’s (FULT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

