Future plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:FUTR)

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Future Stock Down 1.3 %

LON FUTR opened at GBX 772.50 ($9.83) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 807.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 799.83. Future has a one year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,754 ($22.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £892.01 million, a P/E ratio of 815.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FUTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,685 ($21.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,080 ($13.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.54) to GBX 660 ($8.40) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Future from GBX 757 ($9.63) to GBX 827 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.44).

Insider Transactions at Future

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.78), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($693,283.62). Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

