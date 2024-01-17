FY2023 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.15. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

