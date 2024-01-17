FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Zacks Research

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.06. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

