FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Cut by Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

TSE ALS opened at C$18.80 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$17.85 and a 12 month high of C$23.72. The stock has a market cap of C$885.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

