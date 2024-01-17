FY2023 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Cut by Analyst

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Sunday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

