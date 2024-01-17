FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

