FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Lowered by Analyst

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LUG. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$14.79 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

