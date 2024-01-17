FY2023 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.59.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

TXG stock opened at C$14.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.06.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

