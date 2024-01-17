FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Raised by Analyst

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Southern in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

